Entertainment
Ryan Reynolds and Robert Downey Jr. Deny Feud on ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Set
Hollywood, CA — Recent online rumors suggested that actors Ryan Reynolds and Robert Downey Jr. are feuding during the production of the upcoming Marvel film, ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’ However, a reliable source has told PEOPLE that these claims are unfounded, stating there is “zero bad blood” between the two.
The speculation arose after podcaster John Rocha claimed that a ‘joke gone too far’ had led to tension between two significant actors on set. Social media users quickly began to connect the dots, pointing to 48-year-old Reynolds and 60-year-old Downey Jr. as the actors in question.
Despite the rumors, the insider noted that the two stars have never met in person. The source clarified that both actors are amicable, having previously interacted virtually during charity events organized by Joe and Anthony Russo, where they shared playful banter.
Downey Jr. is confirmed to appear in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ as Doctor Doom, a departure from his iconic role as Iron Man. Meanwhile, Reynolds’ potential participation as Deadpool has yet to be officially announced, fueling further speculation among fans.
In 2019, during a charity football event, Downey Jr. jokingly told Reynolds, “Eat me,” to which Reynolds humorously responded by posting a video of himself eating a cookie with Downey Jr.’s face on it, showcasing a friendly relationship.
With new characters and familiar faces, ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ is set to feature a star-studded cast, including returning actors from the X-Men franchise and other Marvel productions. Confirmed cast members include Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd, and Letitia Wright, alongside newcomers.
‘Avengers: Doomsday’ is scheduled for release on December 18, 2026, followed by ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ on December 17, 2027. As excitement builds for the film, the continued collaboration and professionalism among the cast are being emphasized, countering any unfounded rumors.
