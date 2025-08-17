Entertainment
Ryan Reynolds Sparks Deadpool Rumors With Instagram Post
LOS ANGELES, CA – Ryan Reynolds posted a graffiti-ed Avengers logo on Instagram today, igniting rumors that Deadpool will appear in the upcoming Avengers movie directed by the Russo Brothers. However, sources indicate that Reynolds has not been spotted on set in London and is not scheduled to appear in the next two Avengers films.
The film, titled “Doomsday,” is set to hit theaters during the Christmas season of 2026. It will feature a star-studded cast from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including characters from both new films like “Thunderbolts” and “Fantastic Four: First Steps,” as well as iconic characters from the 20th Century Fox/Marvel films. This list includes Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, who many thought had met his end in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”; Ian McKellen as Magneto; Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler; Rebecca Romijn as Mystique; James Marsden as Cyclops; and Kelsey Grammer as Beast.
Despite rumors, insiders say Reynolds was simply having fun with his post. The version of the Avengers logo he shared is a fan creation and appeared in the recent “Deadpool & Wolverine” film. A red version caught Reynolds’s eye, prompting him to share it on his social media.
This year, Marvel has seen significant box office success with three movies so far: “Captain America: Brave New World” ($415.1 million worldwide), “Thunderbolts” ($382.4 million), and “Fantastic Four: First Steps,” which is en route to surpassing half a billion at the global box office. Additionally, last summer’s “Deadpool & Wolverine” broke records as the highest-grossing R-rated film ever, amassing $1.33 billion and surpassing Warner Bros/DC’s “Joker,” which earned $1.07 billion.
Fans have differing opinions on Reynolds’s intentions. Some suggest that his playful post could lead to a cameo in “Doomsday” or a parody of “Secret Wars.” Others think it might be an attempt for Reynolds to insert himself into the film storyline.
Only time will tell if Deadpool will ever join the Avengers, but the buzz continues to stir excitement among fans of the franchise.
