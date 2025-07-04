Ryan Rollins Draws Interest From Multiple NBA Teams Post-Qualified Offer

Milwaukee, WI

Ryan Rollins, a free agent guard, is attracting attention from several NBA teams after the Milwaukee Bucks rescinded his qualifying offer earlier this week. The Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs, and Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly considering adding Rollins to their rosters, according to sources close to the situation.

Despite losing his qualifying offer, Rollins, 23, could still return to the Bucks since they possess his Early Bird rights, allowing them to exceed the salary cap to re-sign him. This gives Milwaukee a strategic advantage in maintaining his services even after making him unrestricted.

Rollins had a breakout season, averaging 6.2 points, 1.9 assists, and 1.9 rebounds in just 14.6 minutes per game. His performance improved significantly when he stepped up as a starter, scoring 10.2 points on an impressive 48.6% shooting from the field.

While the Bucks focus on their options, other teams stand ready to secure Rollins. The Trail Blazers hold a $14.1 million mid-level exception available to use, while the Spurs and Lakers can tap into their $5.1 million bi-annual exceptions. Meanwhile, the Suns could only provide a minimum-salary deal unless they can free up some salary through transactions, such as a buyout deal.

As the free agency period evolves, Rollins’ future remains uncertain, but his stock is on the rise, and more teams may enter the bidding.