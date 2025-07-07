Sports
Ryan Rollins Signs Three-Year Deal with Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee, WI — Free agent guard Ryan Rollins has signed a three-year contract worth $12 million to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, agents Mike Silverman and Brandon Grier of Equity Basketball told ESPN.
Rollins, a 2022 second-round pick, previously joined the Bucks on a two-way contract in February 2024. He spent most of the 2024-25 season on that contract before receiving a standard deal in March. Now, at just 23 years old, Rollins has earned a solid contract following an impressive season.
In the 2024-25 season, Rollins averaged 6.2 points per game, shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc over 56 games. His performance improved significantly when he stepped in as a starter for injured point guard Damian Lillard, posting averages of 10.2 points and 45.2% shooting from three in 19 games as a starter.
In his final 10 games of the regular season, Rollins excelled, averaging 12.3 points and four assists while shooting an impressive 58% from three. His contributions were crucial as the Bucks navigated challenges with injuries on the roster.
The Bucks are undergoing significant changes this offseason, having recently moved on from Lillard and longtime starting center Myles Turner. The team is also bringing back several key players, including Kevin Porter Jr. and Bobby Portis, as they look to improve after a disappointing previous season.
As they prepare for the upcoming season, Rollins’s return is seen as pivotal for Milwaukee, which is aiming to build a stronger contender.
Recent Posts
- Ivan Rakitić Announces Retirement from Football at Age 37
- Alexandrova and Bencic Set for Wimbledon Showdown
- US President to Notify Higher Tariff Rates by July 9
- Nicole Paggi Temporarily Replaces Kirsten Storms as Maxie Jones on GH
- Aimee Osbourne’s Net Worth Surges Amid Family Engagement News
- Wimbledon 2025: Star Matches in Round of 16 Set to Thrill Fans
- Senate Passes Controversial Tax Reform Bill Amidst Heated Debate
- Adria Arjona Shines as Bix in ‘Andor’ Season 2
- Samsonova Favored Against Bouzas Maneiro in Wimbledon Fourth Round
- Marathon Digital Reports Shifts in Institutional Allocations Amid Market Volatility
- Mebane Residents Warned of Possible Dam Failure Amid Heavy Rains
- Buffalo Sabres File for Arbitration with Defenseman Bowen Byram
- Wimbledon 2025: Djokovic, Sinner Advance in Round of 16 Action
- Pope Leo XIV Resumes Papal Tradition in Castel Gandolfo This Summer
- Alphabet’s AI and Search Business Merge Amid Legal Changes
- Georgetown Faces Flash Flooding After Overnight Rains
- Animated Adventure ‘Little Amélie’ Captures Unique Childhood Experience
- Tour de France Stage 3: Sprinters Prepare for Challenge in Dunkirk
- Beloved Detroit Educator Nancy Kearns Jewett Dies at 89
- Kirk Herbstreit and Elle Duncan Feud Over ESPN Credibility