Ryan Rollins Signs Three-Year Deal with Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee, WI — Free agent guard Ryan Rollins has signed a three-year contract worth $12 million to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, agents Mike Silverman and Brandon Grier of Equity Basketball told ESPN.

Rollins, a 2022 second-round pick, previously joined the Bucks on a two-way contract in February 2024. He spent most of the 2024-25 season on that contract before receiving a standard deal in March. Now, at just 23 years old, Rollins has earned a solid contract following an impressive season.

In the 2024-25 season, Rollins averaged 6.2 points per game, shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc over 56 games. His performance improved significantly when he stepped in as a starter for injured point guard Damian Lillard, posting averages of 10.2 points and 45.2% shooting from three in 19 games as a starter.

In his final 10 games of the regular season, Rollins excelled, averaging 12.3 points and four assists while shooting an impressive 58% from three. His contributions were crucial as the Bucks navigated challenges with injuries on the roster.

The Bucks are undergoing significant changes this offseason, having recently moved on from Lillard and longtime starting center Myles Turner. The team is also bringing back several key players, including Kevin Porter Jr. and Bobby Portis, as they look to improve after a disappointing previous season.

As they prepare for the upcoming season, Rollins’s return is seen as pivotal for Milwaukee, which is aiming to build a stronger contender.