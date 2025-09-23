Ryan Seacrest’s Hilarious Album Cover Recreations Ignite Fans at iHeartRadio Festival

LAS VEGAS, NV — Ryan Seacrest delighted fans on September 19 by recreating iconic album covers of four artists performing at the iHeartRadio Festival. His playful tributes included Mariah Carey, Ed Sheeran, Tate McRae, and LL Cool J, showcasing his lighthearted approach to the event.

On September 18, Seacrest shared side-by-side photos of his recreations on Instagram. “My discography: 0. My dedication to recreating your favorite artists’ cover art: 100 💿,” he wrote, generating excitement ahead of the festival.

Among his recreations, Seacrest posed as Mariah Carey from her 2009 album, “Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel.” In the original cover, Carey struck various poses, including one with her hands on her stomach and another with her arms on her head. Seacrest mirrored these poses, leading to enthusiastic fan reactions.

A fan praised, “Mariah’s Memoirs album. Taste!” while another commented, “You look like you’re in a wrestling singlet.”

For Tate McRae’s album, “Think Later,” released in 2023, Seacrest donned a black tank top and shorts, complete with hockey kneepads. His pose was nearly identical to the singer’s, drawing playful feedback from fans about his choice of kneepads.

Seacrest also recreated Ed Sheeran’s recent single cover for “Azizam,” wearing black pants while attempting to replicate the singer’s jumping pose. A fan remarked, “This is incredible!” highlighting the admiration for his effort.

Lastly, Seacrest paid homage to LL Cool J’s 1990 album, “Mama Said Knock You Out.” He imitated the rapper’s serious expression and jewelry, choosing to wear a black shirt instead of going shirtless.

Fans responded positively, with comments such as, “Omg, the remake of LL COOL J’s album should be framed!” and “You are hilarious, Ryan!! You nailed them all!”

Seacrest will host the iHeartRadio Festival, featuring performances from artists like Maroon 5 and more, on September 19 and 20.