Ryan Seacrest to Host ‘American Idol’ Season 9 on ABC

LOS ANGELES, CA — Ryan Seacrest will return as the host for Season 9 of ‘American Idol,’ ABC announced on September 9, 2025. This season marks the 24th overall for the iconic music competition series.

Seacrest, who has been with the show since its inception in 2002, was initially absent from ABC’s previous judges announcement in August. Speculation arose regarding his future with the show, but sources confirmed that his return was expected, and ABC has now made it official.

ABC also announced the return of judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood for the upcoming season. The network highlighted that Season 8’s finale was a tremendous success, ranking as the number one show for the night and week, boasting its highest viewer count in two years.

Additionally, Season 8 winner Jamal Roberts‘s debut single, ‘Heal,’ topped the Billboard Hot Gospel chart in May, further cementing the show’s legacy.

Auditions for Season 9 are currently underway as part of ‘Idol Across America,’ the live virtual nationwide search for new talent. This initiative allows hopefuls across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., to audition in front of an American Idol producer, with a chance to advance to judge auditions.

Upcoming audition dates are scheduled throughout September across various states, ranging from Alaska to Maryland, ensuring that aspiring singers worldwide have an opportunity to participate.

‘American Idol’ is produced by Fremantle and 19 Entertainment, with Megan Wolflick serving as showrunner alongside executive producers Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman. For more information about auditioning, visit americanidol.com/auditions.