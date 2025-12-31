Ryan Seacrest Hosts Record-Breaking New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Event

New York City, NY — Ryan Seacrest is set to host “Dick Clark‘s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” for the 20th time this year, making it a landmark occasion for the broadcast. The show will air live on December 31, starting at 8 p.m. EST, lasting a record eight hours, making it the longest in the program’s 54-year history.

Joining Seacrest in Times Square will be co-host Rita Ora. The duo will lead the festivities as the iconic ball drops at midnight, marking the arrival of 2026. “It’s that one moment for me, when you look out at everyone and there is this warmth — smiles on people’s faces, unity, and togetherness,” Seacrest explained in a recent interview.

This year, the event has expanded beyond New York City and will feature co-hosts across multiple locations, including Las Vegas and Puerto Rico. Chicago will make its debut in the broadcast, with Chance the Rapper co-hosting from his hometown and introducing performances from various artists.

Diana Ross will headline the event, performing a medley that includes popular hits like “I’m Coming Out” and “Upside Down.” Viewers can also expect performances from an extensive lineup of artists, such as Mariah Carey, Post Malone, AJR, and 50 Cent.

<p"New Year's Rockin' Eve" will be available to stream on Hulu the following day, providing access to those unable to watch live. Disney, which owns ABC, is behind the show and aims to bring excitement to audiences around the country.