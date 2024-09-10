Connect with us

Ryan Seacrest Takes Over as Host of 'Wheel of Fortune'

60 mins ago

Ryan Seacrest Wheel Of Fortune

In a significant shift for television, ‘Wheel of Fortune‘ has welcomed a new host for the first time in over 40 years. Ryan Seacrest has officially taken the reins of the iconic game show, marking the beginning of his hosting journey.

Seacrest’s debut comes after the retirement of long-time host Pat Sajak, who stepped down in June. In a heartfelt message, Seacrest expressed gratitude to Sajak for his remarkable tenure, stating, ‘Your partnership with Vanna has been nothing short of iconic, and together, you’ve created countless wonderful memories for viewers.’

Seacrest praised Sajak’s legacy and acknowledged the high standards he has set for future hosts. He conveyed his best wishes for Sajak’s future endeavors, signifying a respectful farewell to a television legend.

On his first day at ‘Wheel of Fortune’ in July, Ryan Seacrest shared his excitement with his 7 million Instagram followers, remarking, ‘A glimpse of my first day at @wheeloffortune, and I’m still spinning with excitement!’

Joining Seacrest in the show is the esteemed Vanna White, who has been a beloved co-host and letter-turner on the program for many years. Their on-screen chemistry is anticipated to bring a fresh dynamic to this iconic game show.

