Ryan Seacrest Takes Over Hosting Duties on Wheel of Fortune

In a significant shift for one of America’s favorite game shows, Wheel of Fortune, Ryan Seacrest is set to make his hosting debut on Monday night. This change marks the first time in over four decades that the show will feature a new host, following the retirement of longtime host Pat Sajak in June.

Seacrest expressed his gratitude towards Sajak, stating, ‘Your partnership with Vanna has been nothing short of iconic, and together, you’ve created countless wonderful memories for viewers.’ He acknowledged the tremendous legacy left by Sajak, recognizing the impact the host has had on American television.

Prior to his first episode, Seacrest shared his excitement on social media, offering a glimpse into his new role. ‘A glimpse of my first day at @wheeloffortune, and I’m still spinning with excitement!’ he posted on Instagram.

Joining Seacrest on set is the iconic Vanna White, who has been a staple of the show for many years. In an interview, Seacrest mentioned the honor he feels stepping into the role that Sajak has held for so long. ‘It’s Wheel of Fortune. We all know and love this show,’ he remarked, reminiscing about his childhood memories of watching the program.

White also shared a personal story about her connection to the show, revealing that she had once written in to be a contestant before she became its co-host. This long-standing history with the show further emphasizes the unique bond between the two hosts.

As they prepare for their inaugural episode together, White noted that she and Seacrest have known each other for two decades, which has made their transition into this new partnership smoother. Fans can tune in to watch the new duo on Wheel of Fortune on Monday at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.