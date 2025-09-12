Ryan Seacrest Treats Wheel of Fortune Crew to Food Truck Feast

Los Angeles, California — Ryan Seacrest, the popular host of ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ treated the show’s crew to a delicious meal from a food truck parked near the studio on September 11. Sharing his culinary experience on Instagram, Seacrest revealed his favorite In-N-Out order: ‘Protein style, premiere style.’

The Instagram post featured a photo of Seacrest enjoying a protein burger, which he had in his mouth as he took a hearty bite. Accompanying his meal were fries and a drink, which he had brought from home, set in front of him on the table in his dressing room.

The food truck, which had a cheerful sign reading, ‘Happy Premiere Week, Wheel of Fortune staff and crew! Enjoy, Ryan,’ was a focal point of his post. Seacrest also shared a video where he was seen interacting with the crew as he approached the truck. ‘Is there a wait?’ he asked a crew member while shaking hands.

After ordering his protein-style burger—meaning it was wrapped in lettuce instead of a traditional bun—Seacrest waited patiently off to the side. ‘There’s a feeling of excitement running through my blood,’ he remarked to the camera, expressing his enthusiasm for both the food and the premiere season.

Fans of Seacrest quickly joined in the conversation, expressing their admiration for him waiting in line like everyone else. ‘Love it, he waits just like the rest of us,’ one follower commented. Another added, ‘Looks delicious!’ with numerous others echoing their enthusiasm for the meal.

As ‘Wheel of Fortune’ continues its weekday broadcasts, viewers can tune in for their daily dose of trivia and fun, with episodes also available for streaming on Hulu and Peacock.