Ryan Silverfield Named Head Coach of Arkansas Razorbacks Football

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Ryan Silverfield has been appointed the 35th head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks football team, the university announced on November 30, 2025. Silverfield, previously the head coach at Memphis, brings a strong record of 50-25 over six seasons, including successful ten-win campaigns in 2023 and 2024.

The decision to hire Silverfield comes after a rigorous two-month search that began following the dismissal of former coach Sam Pittman. Under Pittman, the Razorbacks struggled, finishing the latest season with a 2-10 record and failing to secure a single conference victory.

Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek expressed confidence in Silverfield’s capabilities. “It became clear during our conversations that Coach Silverfield shares our vision of making the College Football Playoffs and competing for a national championship,” Yurachek said. “His proven ability to win games over a sustained period makes him the right choice for our program.”

In his tenure at Memphis, Silverfield led the Tigers to six consecutive bowl appearances, with the most recent season seeing them average over 34 points per game—ranking them among the top offenses in the nation. His coaching career began in high school and progressed through college and professional ranks, landing stints with the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.

Silverfield will be officially introduced at a press conference scheduled for December 4. His contract details, reportedly valued at $33.5 million over five years, will need approval from the UA System Board of Trustees. As he transitions into his new role, key questions remain about his coaching staff, particularly concerning Bobby Petrino, the interim head coach, and offensive coordinator following Pittman’s firing.

In response to his appointment, Silverfield stated, “I can’t wait to get to Fayetteville and get started. We’re going to bring a lot of success to the Hogs.”