Rybakina Faces Zarazua in Cincinnati Open Second Round Showdown

Mason, Ohio — Ninth seed Elena Rybakina is set to face unseeded Renata Zarazua in the second round of the Cincinnati Open on August 9, 2025. Rybakina, who had a first-round bye, enters this matchup with aspirations of continuing her impressive season.

Rybakina’s year has seen a mix of highs and lows, including a title win in Strasbourg and semifinal runs in various tournaments, including Montreal. However, she faced a disappointing semifinal loss against Victoria Mboko in the Canadian capital. Despite this setback, Rybakina improved her ranking and remains a formidable competitor with impressive statistics, including 307 aces and a first-serve win rate of 73.3% this year.

On the other hand, Zarazua, primarily known for her doubles success, is striving for her best singles season yet. After struggling in early rounds at multiple events, she made a notable second-round exit in Montreal, defeating Yulia Putintseva in a three-set match. Zarazua completed the match with a 53% first-serve success rate.

The head-to-head record between Rybakina and Zarazua currently stands at 0-0, marking their first meeting. Rybakina’s powerful baseline play and serving capability give her the advantage heading into this contest. If she performs as expected, a straight-sets victory is anticipated.

Betting odds favor Rybakina at 1/14, indicating strong confidence in her ability to win. Zarazua is positioned at 15/2, illustrating that she will require a near-perfect performance to challenge the ninth seed.

As the match approaches, both players will be looking to make their mark in the tournament and build momentum toward their respective goals.