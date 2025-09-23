Ryder Cup 2025: Exciting Matchups Await at Bethpage Black

FARMINGDALE, New York — The 45th Ryder Cup kicks off Friday at Bethpage Black State Park, with the U.S. team aiming to maintain its winning streak on home turf. The Americans have won the last five Ryder Cups held in the U.S., while Europe holds a strong record, winning eight of the past eleven events.

The competition marks the first time the Ryder Cup has been held at Bethpage Black. This iconic course is known for its challenging layout and lively crowds, which should provide a unique atmosphere for players and fans alike. The U.S. team features seven of the top ten players in the Official World Golf Ranking, including the world’s No. 1, Scottie Scheffler, who is looking to redeem himself after a subpar performance in Rome two years ago.

“History tells us it’s challenging for visiting teams to win,” said Scheffler regarding the upcoming matches. “But we’re under no illusions; we have a huge opportunity here.” The matches will include four foursomes (alternate shot) and four four-ball (best ball) competitions, concluding with twelve singles matches on Sunday.

Europe needs to retain 14 points to keep the Ryder Cup, while the U.S. requires 14½ points to reclaim the trophy. Rory McIlroy, a seasoned veteran of the European squad, will lead his team, coming off a strong showing in Rome where he claimed four points.

Other notable competitors include American golfers like Patrick Cantlay, who faced controversy last time, and Xander Schauffele, looking to return to peak form after battling an injury. The event promises to deliver unparalleled excitement and fierce competition on the greens as both teams vie for victory amidst the enthusiastic Long Island crowd.