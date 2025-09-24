2025 Ryder Cup Kicks Off: USA and Europe Clash at Bethpage Black

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — The highly anticipated 2025 Ryder Cup begins this Friday at Bethpage Black, with the first match teeing off at 7:10 a.m. U.S. and European teams are ready for an intense showdown as they aim for victory in golf’s most prestigious team event.

This year, Team USA, captained by Keegan Bradley, is seeking to reclaim the Ryder Cup title on home soil. The Americans will compete against a confident European squad led by Rory McIlroy, aiming to win their first away Ryder Cup since 2012. The atmosphere is expected to be electric, particularly given New York‘s passionate sports fans.

Bradley emphasized the importance of focusing solely on his captaincy. “I felt really comfortable with the guys, extremely comfortable,” he said. “I feel like I could best serve the team this way.” The U.S. team has six automatic qualifiers, including Scottie Scheffler and Bryce DeChambeau, along with six captain’s picks including Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa.

Europe arrives as the defending champions following a dominating 16.5 to 11.5 win at Marco Simone two years ago. With 11 players returning from that victorious roster, their cohesion and experience are strong advantages. “Winning an away Ryder Cup is one of golf’s biggest accomplishments,” McIlroy noted, reaffirming the importance of the upcoming matches.

The format for the Ryder Cup includes both foursomes and four-ball matches on Friday and Saturday, concluding with individual singles matches on Sunday. Each match is worth one point, establishing the stakes high with a total of 28 available points to compete for.

The challenging Bethpage Black course, nicknamed “The People’s Country Club,” is known for its difficulty and has hosted major championships in the past. With narrow fairways and elevated greens, players must exhibit precision and strategy to succeed.

As the teams are set and the excitement builds, the question remains: Can Team USA’s home advantage lead them to victory, or will Europe defy history and bring the Cup back home? The weekend promises thrilling matches filled with intense competition and unforgettable moments.

Fans can watch the action live on NBC and USA Network, with full coverage provided throughout the three-day event. The Ryder Cup is officially back, and all eyes are on Bethpage Black this weekend.