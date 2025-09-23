The Ryder Cup Returns: U.S. Battles Europe at Bethpage Black

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — The 45th Ryder Cup begins Friday at Bethpage Black State Park, where 24 top golfers will compete. The U.S. team aims to defend their home turf, having won the last five matches on American soil.

The last European victory in the Ryder Cup came in 2012 at Medinah Country Club in Illinois. Since then, Europe has dominated, winning eight of the last eleven tournaments. However, the Americans secured a commanding 19-9 victory at Whistling Straits in 2021.

Scottie Scheffler, ranked No. 1 in the world, is one of the key players to watch. After a disappointing performance in Rome in 2023, he aims to deliver a strong showing this year. Scheffler will play an important role as the Americans look to regain control after a string of European successes on foreign soil.

With an impressive lineup featuring seven of the top 10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking, the U.S. team is favored to secure another win. “We know how difficult it’s going to be,” Scheffler said. “There’s a reason the home team has traditionally held the advantage. We have a massive opportunity.”

The Ryder Cup format includes four alternate shot (foursomes) matches and four better ball (four-ball) matches on Friday and Saturday, followed by 12 singles matches on Sunday. To retain the trophy, Europe needs 14 points while the U.S. needs 14½ to bring the Cup back home.

As the anticipation builds, fans flock to support their teams. The competition at Bethpage Black is expected to be intense, with passionate crowds adding to the excitement of this prestigious event.

“This is the biggest golf event ever,” said Justin Thomas, a veteran of the competition. The matches are an opportunity for players to prove their mettle and contribute to their nation’s pride.

All eyes will be on this weekend as rivalries heat up and golf history unfolds on the famed Long Island course.