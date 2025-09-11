Ryder Cup T-Shirt Sparks Controversy Over Silhouette Resemblance to McIlroy

FARMINGDALE, New York — An early misstep by the United States Ryder Cup team has captured attention after a T-shirt for the 2025 event was found to feature a golfer’s silhouette resembling European star Rory McIlroy.

The navy Ralph Lauren shirt, priced at $65, is available via the official Ryder Cup shop and is emblazoned with the slogan “USA Ryder Cup 2025.” Social media erupted when fans noticed that the silhouette closely mirrors McIlroy’s signature high-finish pose.

McIlroy was questioned about the shirt while attending a press event this week and humorously remarked, “It looks more like Adam Scott to me.” He shrugged off the likeness, saying, “That’s OK, I don’t mind that,” when asked how he felt about American fans wearing it.

As one of the leading names for Team Europe heading into the match, set for September 26-28, McIlroy has been on a roll. He recently won the Irish Open, clinching victory with an eagle on the 72nd hole before defeating Joakim Lagergren in a playoff.

This incident is not without precedent. The USA team has faced criticism in the past for fashion blunders associated with the biennial event. Notably, the 2010 Ryder Cup rain suits provoked laughter and eye rolls from fans and players alike.

Despite the lighthearted criticism, the shirt has prompted discussions about the fashion choices surrounding the prestigious golfing competition. Team USA is already under scrutiny for this faux pas, with many golf fans seeing the incident as a humorous twist in the longstanding rivalry with Team Europe.

The European team, which includes McIlroy, will visit Bethpage after the Wentworth tournament to scout for the upcoming matches. McIlroy emphasized his commitment to playing the events he enjoys, pointing out, “I want to play in locations that I love to go to, I want to play the majors and the Ryder Cup.”