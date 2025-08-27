U.S. Ryder Cup Team Finalized for 2025 Matches in New York

FARMINGDALE, New York — The U.S. Ryder Cup team has been finalized for the upcoming matches set to take place from September 26 to 28, 2025. Captain Keegan Bradley has announced the 12-man roster, aimed at reclaiming the trophy from Team Europe at the iconic Bethpage Black Course.

Bradley selected six captain’s picks to join the six automatic qualifiers. The U.S. team will feature World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau, Russell Henley, and Harris English. The captain’s picks include Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Ben Griffin, Sam Burns, and Cameron Young.

The Ryder Cup, held every two years, is a unique event in golf where teams compete through several match-play formats. The first two days will see pairs competing in foursomes and four-balls, followed by individual singles matches on the last day. The U.S. currently leads the all-time series with 27 wins against Europe’s 15.

In addition to announcing the team, Bradley has the opportunity to be the first playing captain since 1962, should he choose to participate himself. Fans can watch the matches live on NBC, the Golf Channel, and USA Network, with streaming available via Peacock.

The European team, announced later this week, will also feature six captain’s picks alongside its automatic qualifiers determined after the recent Betfred British Masters.

With exciting rivalries and notable performances in past matches, this year’s Ryder Cup promises to be a thrilling competition. As current champions, Team Europe will look to defend their title on American soil.