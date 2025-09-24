Ryder Cup 2025: Teams to Compete in Farmingdale, New York

FARMINGDALE, New York — The 2025 Ryder Cup is set to take place from September 26 to September 28 at the iconic Bethpage Black Course. This storied golf tournament will see 12 top golfers from Europe face off against 12 from the United States in a thrilling competition known for its intensity and camaraderie.

The event, established by Samuel Ryder in 1927, is held every two years, alternating between courses in the U.S. and Europe. This year, the stage is set for the U.S. team to take back the Cup after their dominant 2021 victory, while Europe looks to maintain their momentum after winning in Rome in 2023.

Fans can watch the Ryder Cup on NBC, the Golf Channel, and the USA Network, with coverage beginning at 7:05 a.m. ET on the first day. Streaming will be available on Peacock and through the Ryder Cup app.

The format consists of three days of match-play golf, starting with teams competing in matches known as foursomes and four-balls before concluding with head-to-head singles matches on Sunday. Each match is worth one point, and the first team to accumulate 14.5 points wins.

U.S. captain Keegan Bradley, along with players including Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas, hopes to reclaim pride on home soil. Meanwhile, European captain Luke Donald, supported by stars like Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, aims for his team to be the first to win on American soil since 2012.

Traditionally, the Ryder Cup has no prize money, but each U.S. player will receive $500,000 for competing. Unlike their American counterparts, European players do not receive financial compensation for participation.

The anticipation builds as the teams prepare to showcase their skills, with the Ryder Cup promising to deliver thrilling moments characteristic of this prestigious event.