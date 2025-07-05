Ryder DiFrancesco Impresses at RedBud with Fastest Qualifying Times

Buchanan, Michigan – Ryder DiFrancesco clocked the fastest time at the RedBud MX Park during the second qualification session of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship on July 5, 2025. DiFrancesco, riding for Rockstar Energy GasGas, recorded a time of 2:08.014, securing the overall fastest qualifier position.

“I have mixed emotions, to be honest,” DiFrancesco told Peacock’s Jason Thomas. “This is my first fastest qualifier, at the pro ranks at least, but it feels normal. I can’t wait to get out there and show these RedBud fans a good start and two good motos.”

Haiden Deegan, who finished the session with a second-best time of 2:08.563, faced a tough situation when he crashed hard after catching a rut. Fortunately, he was able to remount and set a fast lap afterward, confirming he was only dealing with a Charlie Horse.

Dilan Schwartz placed third with a qualifying time of 2:10.015, continuing to demonstrate speed throughout the day. Jo Shimoda and Julien Beaumer rounded out the top five, recording times of 2:10.756 and 2:10.813, respectively.

In the first qualification session, DiFrancesco again led with a time of 2:10.274, laying a solid foundation for the race day. Deegan, who swept the previous week’s qualification sessions at Southwick, landed second with a time of 2:10.357. Seth Hammaker followed in third.

The 450MX class saw Jett Lawrence dominate both qualification sessions, posting the fastest overall time of 2:04.022. His brother, Hunter Lawrence, also recorded a strong finish with a second-best time of 2:05.212. Justin Cooper and Eli Tomac closed the top five, clocking times of 2:05.252 and 2:05.554, respectively.

Chase Sexton, the defending champion, returned to the track and secured an eighth-place finish in the qualifying rounds with a time of 2:06.676. Tony Cairoli made his debut on the new Ducati Desmo 450MX, qualifying tenth overall.