News
Ryne Sandberg Updates Fans on Health Amid Cancer Battle
CHICAGO, IL – Ryne Sandberg, the Chicago Cubs legend and Hall of Famer, recently shared a health update with his fans via Instagram. The 64-year-old Sandberg has been undergoing treatment for prostate cancer.
In his message on Wednesday morning, Sandberg expressed gratitude for the support he has received during his challenging journey. ‘To all my Fans and extended baseball Family – I wanted to share an update regarding my health. It’s been a challenging few months as I have been going through treatment on a regular basis,’ he wrote.
Sandberg, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in January 2024, noted that while he is continuing to fight, he is focused on enjoying time with his family and friends. ‘I’m looking forward to making the most of every day,’ he added. Although he has not been able to attend many games at Wrigley Field this season, he emphasizes his enthusiasm for the Cubs and their performance.
Ryne Sandberg had previously shared in August 2023 that he was cancer-free. However, in December, he announced that the cancer had returned and had spread.
Earlier this season, Sandberg made appearances at Cubs Convention and spring training in Mesa, Arizona, showing his continued support for the team he played for 16 seasons. His career with the Cubs is highlighted by 10 All-Star selections and nine Gold Glove awards, along with his place among the franchise’s all-time hits leaders.
Fans remember Sandberg fondly for his stellar 1984 season, during which he won the National League MVP and led the Cubs to their first postseason appearance in 39 years. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005, the same year the Cubs retired his iconic number 23.
Concluding his message, Sandberg expressed excitement for the remainder of the season, hoping to see Wrigley Field filled with fans once again. ‘Thank you for all the messages of support. Go Cubs!’ he wrote.
