Sports
Sabalenka Faces Kyrgios in Controversial Battle of the Sexes in Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates — World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will face Australian Nick Kyrgios in the latest installment of the ‘Battle of the Sexes’ exhibition match today at the Coca-Cola Arena. This event revives a historical tennis theme, echoing the iconic 1973 match where Billie Jean King defeated Bobby Riggs. While the excitement builds, the match has faced criticism and skepticism regarding its significance to the sport.
The exhibition match will feature modified rules: the court will be nine percent smaller on Sabalenka’s side, reflecting research that suggests women generally move slower than men. Additionally, each player will only serve once per point, creating a unique challenge for both competitors. There will also be a ten-point tiebreaker if a set reaches a deciding point.
Kyrgios, ranked 673rd due to injuries that limited his play this season, achieved a tour win in Miami after a lengthy absence from the sport. In contrast, Sabalenka had a strong 2025 season, maintaining her world ranking and winning the U.S. Open.
Despite the hype, many consider the match simply a promotional gimmick. Critics argue it trivializes the historical struggle for women’s equality in sports, with concerns that a Sabalenka loss could diminish the perception of women’s tennis. “This isn’t about social change; it’s just entertainment,” said Billie Jean King, reflecting on the evolving nature of such matches.
Regardless, both players are entering the match with confidence. Sabalenka has expressed her intent to showcase her skills, while Kyrgios was quoted saying, “I feel like I’m going to win.” With millions expected to tune in, the event is set to spark discussions about entertainment, gender, and sportsmanship in tennis.
