Sabalenka Faces Tough Wimbledon Path as Swiatek Avoids Tough Rivals

London, England — The main draw for the women’s singles at Wimbledon begins on Monday, June 30, 2025. Aryna Sabalenka, currently the WTA ranking leader, faces an uphill battle in the tournament, as experts anticipate significant challenges ahead.

In contrast, Iga Swiatek has had a fortunate draw that allows her to avoid the most daunting opponents early on. She will compete against Polina Kudermietova in her opener, potentially easing her entry into the competition.

Sabalenka’s journey, however, will be much tougher. In her first match, she faces Carson Branstine. If she advances, she could clash with last year’s quarterfinalist, Lulu Sun, in the second round. Moreover, in the third round, a meeting with either Emma Raducanu or Marketa Vondrousova awaits. Vondrousova claimed the title on the grass courts in London in 2023.

“This is a challenging draw for Sabalenka,” noted Zhelysaw Zhyzhynski from Canal+ Sport. Expert opinions are split, with some focusing on the demanding start for Sabalenka, while others highlight Swiatek’s favorable situation for a smooth entrance into the tournament.

“Sabalenka is up against qualifiers and formidable opponents, which makes her path quite complicated,” stated journalist Ben Rothenberg.

On the other hand, Hubert Błaszczyk remarked on Swiatek’s draw, saying, “For Swiatek facing Kudermietova, Fręch taking on Potapova, and Linette against Jacquemot is a decent setup. There’s a good chance for all of them to progress to the second round.”

The excitement continues as Wimbledon gears up for one of tennis’s most prestigious events. Fans will be eager to follow the action on the grass courts of London, which will run until the finals on July 13.