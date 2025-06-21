Sports
Sabalenka Stages Dramatic Comeback to Reach Berlin Open Semifinals
BERLIN, Germany — Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka triumphed in a thrilling match on Friday, saving four match points to defeat Elena Rybakina 7-6 (6), 3-6, 7-6 (6) in the quarterfinals of the Berlin Open. The match showcased Sabalenka’s resilience as she overcame a 6-2 deficit in the final-set tiebreaker.
In a gripping final set, Rybakina seemed poised to win after leading 6-2 in the tiebreak. However, Sabalenka rallied to win six consecutive points, highlighting her championship spirit. After the match, Sabalenka reflected on her performance, saying, “Elena is a great player. I have no idea how I was able to win those last points. I think I just got lucky.”
The first set was tightly contested, with both players holding serve until the tiebreak, which Sabalenka edged 8-6. Rybakina bounced back in the second set, breaking for a late lead and closing it 6-3. With both players determined, the deciding set surged with momentum changes until Sabalenka seized victory.
Sabalenka expressed pride in her ability to fight through tension, recalling her earlier matches where she had come back from similar situations. “I’m proud of myself for trying till the very last point,” she added.
Sabalenka will move on to face Marketa Vondrousova in the semifinals. Vondrousova secured her spot after defeating Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-1.
Meanwhile, Liudmila Samsonova advanced easily after beating Amanda Anisimova 6-1, 6-1 and will face Wang Xinyu. Wang reached the semifinals when her opponent, Paula Badosa, retired due to injury.
