Sabally, Copper, and Thomas Form New Big Three in Phoenix Mercury

Phoenix, AZ – In late January, Phoenix Mercury players Satou Sabally and Marina Mabrey enjoyed a breakfast meeting in Miami that would set the stage for a new era in the WNBA.

Both athletes have competed against each other for years but had never teamed up before. They discussed the potential of the inaugural 3-on-3 league and the excitement of having 36 top WNBA players together. With Sabally intending to find a new team, the conversation quickly turned serious.

“What are you looking for with your next team?” Mabrey asked. Sabally expressed her desire to join a professional organization that upheld high standards and surrounded her with excellence.

Meanwhile, Phoenix was re-evaluating its roster. The team prepared for a future without star player Diana Taurasi, who is expected to retire soon. Phoenix’s front office recognized the need for new talent and began targeting elite players.

Just three weeks after that breakfast, Sabally declared her wish to join the Mercury. In a complex four-team trade, she was joined by another coveted player, leading to the formation of a dynamic new trio alongside MVP candidate Alyssa Thomas.

“It’s about honoring the legacy but also embracing this new era,” Mabrey told ESPN. “We aim to reach the playoffs and win championships.” During a recent game, a seamless play sequence between Mabrey and Sabally showcased their chemistry and potential impact on the court.

In her first season with the Mercury, Mabrey has emerged as a key scorer. The team sought to balance her skill set with versatile players like Thomas and Sabally, who is nicknamed ‘The Unicorn’ due to her unique ability to shoot and dribble.

As the season progressed, the Mercury welcomed injuries to their roster but continued to showcase promising results when all three players played together. The trio is a formidable force, maintaining a winning record and currently ranking among the top WNBA teams.

“Playing next to them takes the weight off during games,” Sabally said, highlighting how their depth has allowed for a strategic approach to games.

Despite some injury setbacks, the Mercury have clinched a playoff spot and are gearing up for a postseason run. With four regular-season games left, the focus remains on team chemistry ahead of the playoffs.

“We need to keep growing and find our rhythm,” Sabally remarked, optimistic about the season’s potential as they aim to peak at the right time.