Sabally Sisters Shine in WNBA: A Family Legacy

Seattle, Washington — The Sabally sisters, Satou and Nyara, are making headlines in the WNBA, showcasing their talents on the court. Both players, though on different paths, have carved out successful careers in professional basketball.

Satou, 27, began her WNBA journey in 2020 when she was selected as the second pick in the draft. Her college teammate, Sabrina Ionescu, was the first overall pick. Satou was drafted by the Dallas Wings, where she played until 2024. In 2023, she had her best season, winning the Most Improved Player of the Year award. That year, she averaged 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.8 steals per game.

After her time with the Wings, Satou moved to the Phoenix Mercury in the offseason. Now a key player for the team, she is averaging 16.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game this season. Her skills have positioned her team as a strong contender for the championship.

On the other hand, Nyara, the younger sister of Satou, entered the league during the 2022 WNBA Draft, where she was picked fifth overall by the New York Liberty. However, a knee injury sidelined her for her rookie season. She made her debut in 2023, contributing an average of 2.3 points and 2.1 rebounds per game.

During her second season, Nyara played a crucial role in helping the Liberty win the championship against the Minnesota Lynx, providing important minutes in Game 5. Despite facing knee issues this season, she has still managed to participate in a few games.

The Sabally sisters continue to inspire many in the WNBA, and their journey is far from over. As they add more achievements to their legacy, fans are eager to see what the future holds for both players.