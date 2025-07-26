CC Sabathia’s Family Road Trip Interrupted by Car Trouble

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Former New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia faced an unexpected challenge while traveling to Cooperstown for his Hall of Fame ceremony. His family car broke down, leaving them stranded on the side of the road.

The 2007 Cy Young Award winner took to social media platform X, sharing a photo with his family while humorously asking for a ride to his own Hall of Fame event.

‘Imagine you’re driving to Cooperstown, and you see someone who looks just like CC Sabathia,’ he posted. ‘What a story that would be,’ adding a lighthearted spin to the situation.

While many fans offered to help, Sabathia ultimately made it to Cooperstown without assistance. He expressed gratitude for the outreach he received from fans who wanted to lend a hand.

This weekend will surely be memorable for the Sabathia family, not just because of the Hall of Fame ceremony but also due to the unexpected adventure on their way there.