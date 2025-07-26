Sports
CC Sabathia’s Family Road Trip Interrupted by Car Trouble
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Former New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia faced an unexpected challenge while traveling to Cooperstown for his Hall of Fame ceremony. His family car broke down, leaving them stranded on the side of the road.
The 2007 Cy Young Award winner took to social media platform X, sharing a photo with his family while humorously asking for a ride to his own Hall of Fame event.
‘Imagine you’re driving to Cooperstown, and you see someone who looks just like CC Sabathia,’ he posted. ‘What a story that would be,’ adding a lighthearted spin to the situation.
While many fans offered to help, Sabathia ultimately made it to Cooperstown without assistance. He expressed gratitude for the outreach he received from fans who wanted to lend a hand.
This weekend will surely be memorable for the Sabathia family, not just because of the Hall of Fame ceremony but also due to the unexpected adventure on their way there.
Recent Posts
- Arsenal Ventures to Asia for Preseason Friendlies Ahead of New Season
- Heat Advisory and Rain Threat Loom Over Indiana This Weekend
- NYT Strands and Connections: Tips for Daily Word Game Challenges
- Pella Baseball Wins State Title on Single Hit
- Hulu Announces Season 5 Release Date for ‘Only Murders in the Building’
- Liverpool Faces AC Milan in Hong Kong Pre-Season Showdown
- Newcastle Pursues Strand Larsen Amid Player Transfers
- NYT Connections Offers Challenging Puzzle Hints for Players
- Crocheting Prodigy Arrested for Alleged Child Sex Crime
- Entertainment World Mourns Loss of Beloved Stars in 2025
- Travis Kelce Rejuvenated Ahead of NFL Season, Coach Praises Transformation
- Giants Face Mets in Exciting Weekend Baseball Series
- Zelenskyy: Ukraine Holds Back Russian Advances Amid Ongoing Conflict
- Tottenham Hotspur to Play Double-Header in Pre-Season Friendlies
- Betis Defeats Córdoba Amid Lighting Issues in Trofeo Puertas de Córdoba
- Bryan Kohberger’s Past Interactions with Women Under Investigation
- Lebanese Composer Ziad Rahbani Dies at 69, Leaving Lasting Legacy
- SpaceX Set for Early Morning Falcon 9 Launch with Starlink Satellites
- The Boys Season 5 Teaser Unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
- Oregon Establishes Permanent Statewide Shelter Program for Homeless