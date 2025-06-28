Sabres Acquire Timmins, Belliveau in Major Trade with Penguins

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres have made a significant move ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft by acquiring defensemen Conor Timmins and Isaac Belliveau from the Pittsburgh Penguins. In exchange, Buffalo sent a second-round pick (39th overall) and defenseman Connor Clifton to Pittsburgh.

Conor Timmins, 26, is coming off a season where he recorded 15 points (3 goals, 12 assists) in 68 games with Toronto and Pittsburgh. The 6-foot-3, 213-pound defenseman provides the Sabres with a right-shot defenseman, which they sought to add to their roster.

“We’re excited to bring in Conor and Isaac, both of whom will strengthen our defense moving forward,” said Sabres GM Kevyn Adams. “Timmins has shown he can play a significant role, especially after his trade to Pittsburgh last March.”

Following the trade to Pittsburgh, Timmins averaged 18:43 ice time and achieved seven points (1 goal, 6 assists) in 17 games. His 5-on-5 performance reflected that, as his teams outscored opponents 39-30. Statistical data from Natural Stat Trick shows that Timmins had advantages in expected goals (52.2%), shot attempts (51.6%), and scoring chances (51.9%).

Timmins, a native of St. Catharines, Ontario, was drafted by the Colorado Avalanche as the 32nd overall pick in 2017. Over six seasons, he has played in 159 NHL games across four teams: Colorado, Arizona, Toronto, and Pittsburgh.

Isaac Belliveau, 22, spent last season with Pittsburgh’s AHL and ECHL affiliates. The fifth-round pick from 2021 has accumulated seven points (1 goal, 6 assists) in his AHL career.

This trade marks Buffalo’s continued effort to revamp their defense as they work towards the upcoming season. Further announcements regarding the trade and draft strategies are expected in the coming days.