Sports
Sabres Acquire Timmins, Belliveau in Major Trade with Penguins
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres have made a significant move ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft by acquiring defensemen Conor Timmins and Isaac Belliveau from the Pittsburgh Penguins. In exchange, Buffalo sent a second-round pick (39th overall) and defenseman Connor Clifton to Pittsburgh.
Conor Timmins, 26, is coming off a season where he recorded 15 points (3 goals, 12 assists) in 68 games with Toronto and Pittsburgh. The 6-foot-3, 213-pound defenseman provides the Sabres with a right-shot defenseman, which they sought to add to their roster.
“We’re excited to bring in Conor and Isaac, both of whom will strengthen our defense moving forward,” said Sabres GM Kevyn Adams. “Timmins has shown he can play a significant role, especially after his trade to Pittsburgh last March.”
Following the trade to Pittsburgh, Timmins averaged 18:43 ice time and achieved seven points (1 goal, 6 assists) in 17 games. His 5-on-5 performance reflected that, as his teams outscored opponents 39-30. Statistical data from Natural Stat Trick shows that Timmins had advantages in expected goals (52.2%), shot attempts (51.6%), and scoring chances (51.9%).
Timmins, a native of St. Catharines, Ontario, was drafted by the Colorado Avalanche as the 32nd overall pick in 2017. Over six seasons, he has played in 159 NHL games across four teams: Colorado, Arizona, Toronto, and Pittsburgh.
Isaac Belliveau, 22, spent last season with Pittsburgh’s AHL and ECHL affiliates. The fifth-round pick from 2021 has accumulated seven points (1 goal, 6 assists) in his AHL career.
This trade marks Buffalo’s continued effort to revamp their defense as they work towards the upcoming season. Further announcements regarding the trade and draft strategies are expected in the coming days.
Recent Posts
- Thalia Besson Returns as Geneviève in ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 5
- Florinda Meza Faces Backlash After Series Premiere on Max
- Warriors Prepare for Free Agency as Kuminga’s Future Looms
- Severe Weather Threat Looms Over Indiana This Weekend
- San Francisco Pride Weekend Brings Joy and Celebration
- New Restaurant Owner Fulfills Lifelong Dream in Wausau
- Patriots Eye Player Contracts Amid League Negotiations
- Severe Thunderstorms Hit Midlands, Prompting Alerts and Dangers
- Elbert County Denies Xcel Energy’s $1.7 Billion Power Project Permits
- Exciting Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva Main Event Set for Noche UFC
- Scattered Storms Move Through Central Ohio, No Severe Weather Expected
- Severe Storms Cause Flash Flood Emergency in New York, Three Dead
- Bare-Knuckle Boxing Returns to Birmingham for Title Fight
- Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Set for Highly Anticipated Rematch
- Ben Askren Named Grand Marshal Amid Health Challenge
- Bella Mir Eyes Olympics as UFC Journey Begins
- Mets Look for Second Straight Win Against Braves Tonight
- UWC Hosts First Strategic Meeting with Ukrainian Diaspora in Georgia
- Anderson Silva Celebrates MMA Debut Anniversary Amid Jon Jones Retirement
- Southern Europe Faces Early Heatwave, Public Warned of Extreme Conditions