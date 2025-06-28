Sabres Draft Radim Mrtka with Ninth Pick in 2025 NHL Draft

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres have selected 6-foot-6 defenseman Radim Mrtka with the ninth overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft held June 28. Mrtka, who hails from Havlickuv Brod, Czechia, played for the Seattle Thunderbirds in the Western Hockey League (WHL), where he tallied 35 points in 43 games.

Last season, Mrtka recorded three goals and 32 assists, earning a plus-10 rating. His scoring average of 0.81 points per game ranked him third among WHL rookie defensemen. Mrtka also has international experience, having represented Czechia at the Under-18 World Junior Championship and winning a silver medal at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Analysts praise Mrtka for his defensive skills, reach, and ability to skate. NHL.com’s Mike G. Morreale sees him as a player with immense potential. “His ceiling is the highest for any prospect in this draft. His size and growing understanding of the game will serve him well,” he said.

Corey Pronman of The Athletic echoed similar sentiments, stating, “I think Mrtka has the potential to be a long-time top-four defenseman.” Mrtka acknowledged that he limited his physical play in the past to avoid penalties, but he now aims to develop that aspect of his game.

“I can play more physical now as everyone gets bigger and stronger,” Mrtka noted, expressing confidence in his evolving style. The Sabres, who already have a solid lineup of left-shot defensemen, are looking to strengthen their depth with this selection.

NHL Central Scouting highlighted Mrtka as a mobile player with good acceleration and a solid grasp of the game. “He generates shots from the back end and is effective on the power play,” they commented.

Before the draft, the Sabres had 10 total picks, allowing them to build further depth. They will make their next selection, the 39th overall, in the second round on Saturday. Mrtka is expected to attend the Sabres’ annual development camp next week at HarborCenter.