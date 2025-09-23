Sabres Kick Off Preseason with Debuts and Strong Win

Buffalo, New York – The Buffalo Sabres opened their preseason Monday night with a decisive 4-0 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. The game marked the debut of several players including Michael Kesselring, Josh Doan, and Radim Mrtka.

Head coach Lindy Ruff emphasized his vision for the team as “hard to play against and play well defensively” at the start of training camp. The Sabres demonstrated this philosophy by utilizing a strong forecheck and net-front presence to take an early lead in their preseason opener.

Sabres goalie Alexandar Georgiev played the first two periods before Devon Levi came in for the third, helping to secure the combined shutout. Ruff noted the importance of getting each goaltender two periods during the preseason in preparation for the regular season.

New free-agent additions such as Kesselring and Danforth, alongside draftee Mrtka, contributed significantly to the improved depth of the Sabres lineup. Captain Rasmus Dahlin expressed enthusiasm about the new arrivals to the team. “Unbelievable – great additions,” he said. “We want to be a good defending team this year.”

Ruff also mentioned that practices have included a mix of younger players, helping to build the camaraderie needed for a successful season ahead. The team will continue to evaluate their roster as they prepare for their next game against the Blue Jackets at KeyBank Center on Tuesday night.

In other news, Zach Benson, another player making waves during camp, talked about his offseason training that focused on improving his skating and shot. “This year, I really worked on the details of placing the puck where I want to put it and just the want to score,” he said.

With returning players like Rasmus Dahlin and Tage Thompson sitting out the Monday contest, the team aims to replicate their strong performance in the upcoming matchup, which begins at 7 p.m.