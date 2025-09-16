Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G Set to Headline Coachella 2026

INDIO, California — Sources confirm that singers Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G are expected to headline the Coachella music festival in 2026. The annual event will take place on the weekends of April 10-12 and 17-19. Organizers Goldenvoice have not yet made any official announcements regarding the lineup, which is anticipated to be revealed later this fall.

Carpenter first performed at Coachella in 2024 after her hit single “Espresso” became a chart success. Her performance marked a pivotal moment in her career, elevating her status in the pop music scene. Karol G made her Coachella debut in 2022 while promoting her album, KG0516, earning acclaim for her energetic set.

Carpenter, represented by Creative Artists Agency (CAA), recently released her album titled “Man's Best Friend.” She has a busy schedule ahead, with an upcoming performance at Austin City Limits and several South American festival dates planned for March 2026.

On the other hand, Karol G’s latest project, “Tropicoqueta,” dropped in June 2025. Although she has not announced any new tour dates, she has spent the last two years on her successful “Mañana Será Bonito” tour. She is represented by United Talent Agency (UTA).

While Carpenter and Karol G are confirmed as the two main headliners, sources indicate that a third headliner is yet to be finalized. The festival usually features a mix of major acts alongside a dedicated slot for electronic music.

Further details about the complete lineup for Coachella 2026 will be shared as announcements are made.