LOS ANGELES, CA — Sabrina Carpenter is making headlines with her unique approach to promoting her upcoming album, “Man’s Best Friend,” set for release on August 29 via Island Records.

In an innovative rollout, Carpenter has enlisted the help of a golden retriever puppy and a couple of enthusiastic fans to reveal her album’s tracklist. The campaign kicked off on July 23, when she shared the title of track 12, “Goodbye,” featuring a photo of a fan named Mariah holding the puppy. Carpenter’s caption read, “track #12 is ‘Goodbye’ but mariah is helping us say hello to our tracklist reveal.”

Just two days later, Carpenter introduced fans to track 11, “House Tour,” along with a photograph of another fan, Neriah, and the same golden retriever. The caption humorously stated, “neriah & a golden = home sweet home. track #11 is ‘House Tour.'” Each post garnered hundreds of thousands of likes, showcasing fans’ excitement and appreciation for Carpenter’s playful approach.

Carpenter expanded the excitement on X by sharing fan reactions, including one from user @overdosedontun, who exclaimed, “omggg sabrina asked me to reveal track 11 ‘House Tour’ from Man’s Best Friend !!!” Carpenter encouraged fellow fans to unite, tweeting, “Track 11 stans rise.” This fan-focused engagement highlights Carpenter’s ability to foster a community around her music.

Set to follow Carpenter’s successful album, “Short n’ Sweet,” released in 2024, “Man’s Best Friend” will feature the lead single “Manchild,” dropped on June 5. So far, it is the only song fans have had the chance to hear from the new album, which marks Carpenter’s second-ever number one hit.

To continue with the canine theme, the album is available for preorder in various formats, including a special picture disc artwork that showcases Carpenter in a surreal setting next to a suited figure.

With only a few weeks until the release of “Man’s Best Friend,” Carpenter’s creative promotion strategies and strong connection with fans keep the excitement alive.