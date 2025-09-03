Sabrina Impacciatore’s Star Rises with New Series ‘The Paper’

ROME, Italy – Sabrina Impacciatore, the Italian actress who gained fame in the U.S. through the hit series ‘The White Lotus,’ is set to enchant audiences anew with her role in the upcoming series ‘The Paper.’

The show will debut on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming platform, on September 4th. According to the New York Times, ‘The Paper’ is expected to help Impacciatore gain a wider fanbase outside Italy.

‘The Paper’ is a spin-off of the beloved series ‘The Office,’ created by Greg Daniels and Michael Koman. It follows the lives of journalists at a local Ohio newspaper, The Toledo Truth Teller, where Impacciatore portrays the self-absorbed editor Esmeralda Grand.

“She has this incredible talent,” Mike White, creator of ‘The White Lotus,’ praised Impacciatore in an interview. He cast her in ‘The White Lotus’ as Valentina, a hotel manager in Taormina, Sicily, which marked her U.S. breakthrough.

At 57, Impacciatore has a long journey in the acting world, beginning her career in a theater company at the age of 16. After starring in Gabriele Muccino’s film ‘The Last Kiss,’ she almost landed a role in ‘The Sopranos‘ but chose love over a Hollywood opportunity.

Her pursuit of success continued as she studied at the Actors Studio, funding her lessons by working as a cleaner. An improvisational performance during her classes showcased her talent for comedy.

In the U.S., Impacciatore’s role in ‘The White Lotus’ earned her an Emmy nomination, leading to a surge of English-language offers, including roles in Julian Schnabel’s ‘In The Hand of Dante‘ and the action comedy ‘G20.’

Landing the role in ‘The Paper’ marked a turning point for her. Despite not having watched ‘The Office,’ she quickly became familiar with it by binge-watching episodes during her flight to the audition.

During her first audition, Impacciatore showcased her improvisational skills, which impressed Daniels and Koman. They encouraged her to stick to the script, which led to her securing the part.

According to the Times, filming was challenging, but Daniels recognized her knack for physical comedy, which added to her dynamic performance.

One memorable scene includes Esmeralda using office tape to perform a facelift, highlighting the show’s emphasis on improvisation.

Throughout filming, Impacciatore expressed her gratitude, saying, “I thanked God for these incredible dreams that were coming true.”