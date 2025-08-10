Sabrina Ionescu Emerges as MVP Contender Amid Liberty’s Injuries

DALLAS — With Napheesa Collier sidelined indefinitely due to a sprained right ankle, the discussion surrounding this year’s WNBA MVP has intensified, positioning Sabrina Ionescu as a strong dark horse in the race.

New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello has championed Ionescu’s candidacy, stating that the four-time All-Star deserves to be “right up there” among the MVP contenders. But for Ionescu, winning the MVP title is secondary to her primary goal: leading the Liberty to a second consecutive WNBA championship. “That’s the top of everything,” Ionescu told The Post. “When I’m playing like an MVP, we always have a great chance of winning.”

The Liberty have faced numerous injuries this season, having played just two games at full strength, with significant time lost from stars Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart. Despite this, Ionescu has consistently led the team, recording 16 points, six rebounds, and six assists in a recent game against the Wings. She has only missed one game this season due to a neck issue.

Currently, Ionescu ranks fifth in the league in scoring, averaging a career-high 20 points per game, and also ranks in the top ten for rebounds and assists. Her leadership on the court has been critical to the Liberty’s success, as they remain second in the league standings.

Brondello has praised Ionescu’s well-rounded game, highlighting not only her scoring ability but also her knack for creating opportunities for teammates and improving her defense. “Yes, she should definitely be in [MVP] the conversation,” Brondello said.

While there is no specific game requirement for MVP candidacy, players typically need to compete in at least 75% of the season to be considered. Collier has played in 26 games and is expected to be out for a minimum of two weeks. Other players also in the MVP mix include Alyssa Thomas and A’ja Wilson.

Ionescu has an opportunity to elevate her MVP status with 14 games remaining in the regular season. She emphasized her focus on team success over individual accolades: “I just kind of try and focus on the things that I can control and being the best that I can for this team.”