Sabrina Ionescu Joins Adam Sandler on Tonight Show

Los Angeles, CA – July 21, 2025 – Basketball star Sabrina Ionescu appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday night. She joined Adam Sandler, who was promoting his highly anticipated film, “Happy Gilmore 2.”

Ionescu’s appearance highlighted the show’s focus on sports, especially following golfer Scottie Scheffler‘s recent win at the British Open. Scheffler made a surprise visit during the show’s monologue, drawing cheers from the audience.

“It’s great to be here and celebrate sports,” Scheffler said on stage, eliciting laughter from the crowd. The show’s atmosphere was electric as Fallon engaged both guests with humorous banter.

Later in the episode, pop singer Jessie Murph closed the show with a performance, ensuring a mix of entertainment for viewers. The episode premiered at 11:35 PM ET/PT on NBC.

With a dynamic lineup, the show attracted significant attention, showcasing talents from both sports and entertainment.