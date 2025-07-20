Sabrina Ionescu Wins WNBA 3-Point Contest at All-Star Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Sabrina Ionescu dazzled fans Friday night by winning her second WNBA 3-point contest during the All-Star Weekend festivities. Ionescu, representing the New York Liberty, scored 30 points in the final round, defeating reigning champion Allisha Gray, who finished with 22 points.

The 3-point contest was held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, marking a highlight of the weekend dedicated to celebrating the talents of women’s basketball. Ionescu tied Allie Quigley for the second most points scored in the event’s history, trailing only her own record of 37 set last year.

“I knew I wasn’t going to get it when I missed a few on the front end,” said Ionescu after the contest. “But I mean, 30 is not too bad. I’m happy with it.” The victory was particularly special for Ionescu, who wanted to square off against Gray after seeing her during a previous contest against NBA star Stephen Curry.

In another significant feat for the Liberty, Ionescu’s teammate Natasha Cloud took home the title in the skills challenge, recording the fastest times in both rounds. Cloud clocked 34.1 seconds in her first round and 36.4 seconds in the final, beating Erica Wheeler by 1.1 seconds.

“I was really just making sure I was making those passes through the target,” Cloud shared after her win. “If it didn’t feel right, I didn’t care.” The duo’s performance led to what they dubbed the “Liberty Biberty takeover” for the night.

Cloud won $55,000 from Aflac and plans to use her prize money for a down payment on a home with her girlfriend, a fellow player. “That’s Izzy B’s money,” Cloud joked, referring to her partner. Ionescu also expressed her commitment to support teammate Sonia Citron, promising to share half of her winnings with the rookie.

“I told Sonia that I would give her half if I won,” Ionescu said. “Being the only rookie, she was nervous, and I was nervous for her.” The Liberty’s success on Friday set a positive tone for their upcoming games in the season’s second half.