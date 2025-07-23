Sacha Baron Cohen Transforms for Next Marvel Movie as Mephisto

Los Angeles, CA – Sacha Baron Cohen is preparing to take on the role of Mephisto, the next supervillain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Marvel chief Kevin Feige confirmed that Mephisto will play a significant part in upcoming storylines.

Cohen has undergone a dramatic physical transformation for the role, as revealed in an exclusive article from Men’s Fitness UK. The actor, known for his comedic roles in films like Borat and Talladega Nights, showed serious commitment by working with trainer Alfonso “The Angry Trainer” Moretti to get fit.

Baron Cohen, who has previously embodied characters like Ali G and Bruno, noted the stark difference in his appearance. He remarked on his transformation, stating, “I started with the core strength of an arthritic jellyfish,” but mentioned that the training has left him feeling in the best shape of his life.

After reaching out to fellow actor Matthew McConaughey, Cohen got connected with Moretti, who put him on an intense training regimen. Their first meeting highlighted Cohen’s previous physique, with Moretti saying, “He looked like a ruler, straight up and down.” The trainer soon discovered that Cohen had athletic potential, having previously trained in kickboxing during his busy filming schedules.

Cohen began his fitness journey with 100 pushups a day, adhering to a disciplined routine even while on set. The results were apparent; he needed adjustments to his Mephisto costume to accommodate his new physique. Baron Cohen’s remarkable changes are considered impressive, especially in comparison to his earlier comedic roles.

Mephisto, a character originating from the Silver Surfer comics, is known for offering Faustian deals to heroes, posing intriguing questions about his role in the evolving MCU. Feige has hinted at an upcoming reset for the universe, with two new Avengers films on the horizon.

In a surprising move, Cohen made his initial appearance as Mephisto in the finale of the Disney+ series Ironheart, marking a compelling transition from comedy to a serious supervillain role.