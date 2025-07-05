Sacha Boey and Tim Weah Among Olympique Marseille’s Transfer Targets

Munich, Germany — Bayern Munich right-back Sacha Boey is reportedly under consideration for a transfer as head coach Vincent Kompany seeks to manage a crowded roster. Olympique Marseille has shown interest in Boey and is also eyeing winger Tim Weah, who recently became available after Juventus decided to sell him.

Weah’s potential transfer comes after negotiations for him to join Nottingham Forest fell through. Marseille is said to be exploring options, including a loan deal with an option to buy for Boey. With other players like Konrad Laimer and Josip Stanišić ahead of him in the depth chart, Boey’s playing time at Bayern could be limited this upcoming season.

Bayern officials are reportedly open to selling Boey but would prefer a permanent transfer rather than a loan. Boey himself, however, has expressed a desire to remain with Bayern Munich, complicating the negotiations. Meanwhile, English clubs are also showing interest in the French defender.

As Bayern Munich prepares for their upcoming season, they are also focusing on bolstering their attacking lineup. They are interested in Luis Díaz from Liverpool and have also engaged in talks regarding Cody Gakpo. The club’s strategy this transfer window appears to be centered around finding suitable wingers and concluding existing negotiations with other targeted players.

Bayern Munich’s next match is against Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup, where their current form will be put to the test as they aim to demonstrate their resilience on a global stage.