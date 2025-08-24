Sachia Vickery Embraces OnlyFans Amid U.S. Open Qualifiers

New York, NY — Tennis player Sachia Vickery, currently ranked 559th in the world, is making headlines not just for her performance at the U.S. Open qualifiers but also for her new venture into the world of OnlyFans. Vickery revealed that she joined the subscription-based platform to help fund her professional tennis career after being sidelined by a shoulder injury for six months.

In an Instagram Q&A, Vickery explained her decision, stating, “I’m very open-minded and I don’t care what people think of me. It’s also the easiest money I’ve ever made and I enjoy doing it.” Vickery’s monthly subscription costs $12.99 and she claims that her earnings on OnlyFans have already surpassed those from her tennis tournaments.

Vickery’s career prize money, estimated at $2.1 million, belies the actual costs associated with maintaining a professional tennis career. She noted, “$2 million is absolutely nothing when it comes to tennis. I spent over $100,000 on coaching, fitness, physiotherapy, and travel — people don’t see that part of it.” The financial pressures of the sport are especially tough for athletes outside the top 100.

Joining OnlyFans has sparked conversations in the tennis community, with other players also exploring the platform as a secondary income source. Vickery admitted that many players have approached her out of curiosity regarding her earnings. “If you’re injured, you’re not making any money,” she pointed out.

Vickery began posting content on OnlyFans in January and indicated strong financial growth almost immediately. She mentioned making around six figures within the first three months and described her content as playful and suggestive, rather than explicit. “I have no sexual content on there. I’m just OK where I’m at with my boundaries,” she clarified.

The decision to partake in OnlyFans has not come without critiques. The Daily Mail labeled her a sex worker, a label she disputed, stating that the substance of her content isn’t sexual. Despite the scrutiny, Vickery remains focused on her tennis and her financial independence.

As her career progresses, Vickery is aware of the additional challenges faced by lower-ranked players. She criticized the tennis governing bodies for not providing better financial support for those outside the top rankings. “If you don’t want players on OnlyFans, why don’t we set up a system where you actually pay players outside of the top 100 what we deserve?” she asked.

Vickery, now back on the court after her injury, is leveraging her unique position. She not only continues to compete at the U.S. Open but also uses her platform to advocate for change in the tennis community. As she navigates her dual paths in athletics and content creation, Vickery embodies the evolving landscape of professional sports.