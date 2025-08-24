Sports
Sachia Vickery Embraces OnlyFans Amid U.S. Open Qualifiers
New York, NY — Tennis player Sachia Vickery, currently ranked 559th in the world, is making headlines not just for her performance at the U.S. Open qualifiers but also for her new venture into the world of OnlyFans. Vickery revealed that she joined the subscription-based platform to help fund her professional tennis career after being sidelined by a shoulder injury for six months.
In an Instagram Q&A, Vickery explained her decision, stating, “I’m very open-minded and I don’t care what people think of me. It’s also the easiest money I’ve ever made and I enjoy doing it.” Vickery’s monthly subscription costs $12.99 and she claims that her earnings on OnlyFans have already surpassed those from her tennis tournaments.
Vickery’s career prize money, estimated at $2.1 million, belies the actual costs associated with maintaining a professional tennis career. She noted, “$2 million is absolutely nothing when it comes to tennis. I spent over $100,000 on coaching, fitness, physiotherapy, and travel — people don’t see that part of it.” The financial pressures of the sport are especially tough for athletes outside the top 100.
Joining OnlyFans has sparked conversations in the tennis community, with other players also exploring the platform as a secondary income source. Vickery admitted that many players have approached her out of curiosity regarding her earnings. “If you’re injured, you’re not making any money,” she pointed out.
Vickery began posting content on OnlyFans in January and indicated strong financial growth almost immediately. She mentioned making around six figures within the first three months and described her content as playful and suggestive, rather than explicit. “I have no sexual content on there. I’m just OK where I’m at with my boundaries,” she clarified.
The decision to partake in OnlyFans has not come without critiques. The Daily Mail labeled her a sex worker, a label she disputed, stating that the substance of her content isn’t sexual. Despite the scrutiny, Vickery remains focused on her tennis and her financial independence.
As her career progresses, Vickery is aware of the additional challenges faced by lower-ranked players. She criticized the tennis governing bodies for not providing better financial support for those outside the top rankings. “If you don’t want players on OnlyFans, why don’t we set up a system where you actually pay players outside of the top 100 what we deserve?” she asked.
Vickery, now back on the court after her injury, is leveraging her unique position. She not only continues to compete at the U.S. Open but also uses her platform to advocate for change in the tennis community. As she navigates her dual paths in athletics and content creation, Vickery embodies the evolving landscape of professional sports.
Recent Posts
- Jun Fujita: A Voice for Conservation at Voyageurs National Park
- TikTok Star Malik Taylor Dies in Fatal Concord Car Crash
- Kilauea Volcano Erupts Again, Lava Shoots 100 Feet in Hawaii
- Minnesota State Fair Kicks Off with New Foods and Exciting Events
- San Antonio Shoppers Score Big with $1 Million Powerball Ticket
- Preseason Finale Highlights Key NFL Roster Battles Ahead of Cuts
- Browns Coach Confirms Rookies’ Roles Ahead of Preseason Finale
- Premier League Predictions: Matchday Two Highlights
- Sam Bairstow Disqualified from DP World Tour Following Scoring Error
- NYT Strands Word Game Offers New Puzzles Daily
- Mexican Senator Sparks Controversy Over U.S. Drug Cartel Assistance Request
- Explosion at Louisiana Plant Prompts Evacuation Order
- Cardano Bulls Anticipate Price Rally Above $2 After Breaking $1
- Sachia Vickery Embraces OnlyFans Amid U.S. Open Qualifiers
- South Carolina Faces Record Rainfall, Flooding Risks This Weekend
- Major Matchups to Watch in MLB DFS on August 23, 2025
- Katee Sackhoff Opens Up About Confidence Struggles After ‘The Mandalorian’
- Tour Championship Final Round Set for Sunday in Atlanta
- Young Tennis Star Julieta Pareja Prepares for US Open Challenge
- U.S. Early Adults Face Alarming Rise in Mortality Rates Since Pandemic