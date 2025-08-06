Sacramento Hosts Key Baseball Matchup on July 28

SACRAMENTO, California – A highly anticipated baseball game takes place on Monday, July 28, at 7:05 p.m. PT between the Seattle Mariners and the Athletics at Sutter Health Park.

This game is part of a three-game series, drawing significant attention from local fans and sports enthusiasts alike. With the Mariners currently favored at a moneyline of -125, they face the Athletics, who have an even moneyline.

The matchup is expected to be competitive, with the spread set at SEA -1.5 and ATH +1.5. The over/under for total runs scored stands at 10.5, indicating a potentially high-scoring affair.

Fans can watch the game live online, with streaming options available through various platforms. A promotional offer gives new subscribers $20 off their first month when they sign up for a Pro package, which includes a broad selection of sports and entertainment programming.

This contest is crucial for both teams as they strive for a better position in their respective leagues. The venue, Sutter Health Park, is known for its vibrant atmosphere and enthusiastic crowd, promising an exciting evening for baseball lovers.