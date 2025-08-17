Sports
Sacramento Kings Emerges as Likely Destination for Russell Westbrook
Sacramento, California — Veteran guard Russell Westbrook is nearing a new chapter in his NBA career. Recently, reports indicated that the Sacramento Kings are the “most likely destination” for Westbrook as the 2025-26 season approaches.
Westbrook, 36, has had a turbulent few years since his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he played the first 11 seasons of his career. After stops with the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, and most recently, the Denver Nuggets, it seems he may be ready to join the Kings.
In the 2024-25 season, Westbrook proved effective in a reserve role with the Nuggets, averaging 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 44.9% from the field. He particularly stepped up during the postseason with averages of 11.7 points and 3.7 assists.
If Westbrook signs with Sacramento, he is expected to come off the bench, adapting to a similar role he has had in recent years. Dennis Schröder, the Kings’ offseason signee, is anticipated to take the starting point guard position, sharing ball-handling responsibilities with Westbrook.
Though earlier speculation linked Westbrook to a possible reunion with the Thunder, recent reports suggest Sacramento has become the frontrunner. Other teams, such as the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves, also expressed interest in the free agent.
Despite being a well-traveled veteran, Westbrook’s experience could benefit the Kings significantly. He has played over 1,200 games and continues to show he can contribute effectively with the right role and team dynamics.
As negotiations progress, Westbrook’s possible move to Sacramento could shape the team’s strategy for the upcoming season.
