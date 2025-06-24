Sports
Sacramento Kings Exploring Trades Ahead of NBA Draft
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings are reportedly seeking a first-round pick as the NBA Draft approaches. The team has been active in trade talks since appointing Scott Perry as the new general manager, according to reports.
The Kings may be willing to trade guards Malik Monk and Devin Carter to achieve their goal of acquiring a first-round pick. Monk, who had a standout season last year, averaged 17.2 points, 5.6 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game. The 27-year-old’s affordable contract, valued at $18.8 million for the upcoming season, makes him an attractive option for potential trade partners.
On the other hand, Carter, selected 13th overall last year from Providence, faced a challenging rookie season, playing in only 36 games and averaging 3.8 points per game. Though he may not be able to fetch a first-round pick on his own, he could attract interest from teams looking to develop young talent.
The Kings currently hold a single pick in the draft: the 42nd overall from the Chicago Bulls. In contrast, the Atlanta Hawks secured Sacramento’s first-rounder, which is the 13th overall pick, after the Kings missed out on their chance to keep it based on their draft lottery positioning.
As the draft nears, speculation grows around potential trades that may unfold, particularly involving Sacramento’s guards, and the impact these moves could have on the team’s future.
