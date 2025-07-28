Sacramento Kings Pursue Russell Westbrook After Acquiring Dennis Schröder

Sacramento, California — The Sacramento Kings are actively pursuing Russell Westbrook, even after recently acquiring Dennis Schröder from the Detroit Pistons. According to NBA insider Ashish Mathur, the Kings remain interested in signing Westbrook, an unrestricted free agent who previously played for the Denver Nuggets.

Westbrook had a strong season with the Nuggets, appearing in 75 games and averaging 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists. His performance helped Denver reach the playoffs, where they fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round. Despite his individual success, Westbrook has yet to secure an NBA championship, having last reached the Finals with the Thunder in 2012.

In the off-season, the Kings made significant moves, adding Schröder in a sign-and-trade deal. The team hopes that bringing in Westbrook can enhance their roster as they look to improve upon last season’s ninth-place finish in the Western Conference with a record of 40-42.

Mathur noted that interest from both sides indicates a potential match, stating, “I’d say there’s an 80% chance he becomes a King.” If signed, Westbrook will join a familiar face, as he and Schröder previously played together on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Westbrook, who is turning 37 in November, is one of the most accomplished guards in NBA history, holding the record for most triple-doubles. With an extensive career that spans 17 years, he has made nine All-Star appearances and is averaging 21.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 8.0 assists over his career.

As the NBA free agency continues, the Kings’ efforts to secure Westbrook could reshuffle the league’s dynamics heading into the new season.