NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — The New Orleans Pelicans are having a challenging basketball season with injuries affecting their roster and poor standings in both offense and defense. However, one player is emerging as a bright spot: Saddiq Bey.

Bey, a former Detroit Pistons sharpshooter who missed last season due to injury, has stepped up significantly in the past games as the Pelicans search for solutions in various positions. Over his last four games, he has scored 20 points or more, raising his average to 14 points per game. With the team still struggling, he is seeing an increase in playing time, often logging about 35 minutes a night.

“I’m just trying to make the most of my opportunities,” Bey said in a recent interview. “It feels great to be back on the court and contributing.” His increased role comes as the Pelicans start Bryce McGowens and rely heavily on players often overlooked by fans.

Bey spent over two years with the Pistons, playing in more than 200 games but struggled to reach his potential as a top-tier shooter. Now, he finds himself with the chance to take as many shots as he can each night in New Orleans.

His surprising performance has sparked interest from analysts, suggesting that a contending team may look to acquire Bey and capitalize on his shooting capabilities. “It’s not crazy to think a team could send draft picks for him,” one analyst noted. “He could be a valuable asset for a team aiming for a championship.”

While it remains to be seen where Bey’s future might lead him, he appears to be evolving into the player the Pistons hoped he would be when they drafted him. For now, he continues to demonstrate his talent in a challenged Pelicans lineup.