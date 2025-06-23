Sports
Safiullin Favored in ATP Mallorca Match Against Muller
PALMA DE MALLORCA, Spain — Roman Safiullin is predicted to defeat Alexandre Muller in their upcoming ATP Mallorca Open match on Monday.
A data analysis conducted by Dimers utilizes advanced simulations to evaluate players’ winning chances. According to Greg Butyn, a data analyst for Dimers, the simulations show Safiullin has a 57% probability of winning, while Muller’s chances are at 43%.
The match is set to start at 6:00 AM ET. Analysts simulated the encounter 10,000 times to deliver precise predictions. “This latest data incorporates thousands of additional inputs from the tournament’s various conditions,” said Butyn.
The latest odds for the match place Muller at +137 on the moneyline, compared to Safiullin at -175. For the first set, the odds sit at +130 for Muller and -164 for Safiullin, also reflecting the expectations of their performance.
For those considering their betting options, it’s advised to stay updated on the latest picks and predictions from reliable sources. Additionally, insights into responsible gambling are available through services like 1-800-GAMBLER. All presented data is aligned with the current sports betting regulations.
This match marks another opportunity for Safiullin, following a consistent performance on the ATP tour. Fans can access the match through various streaming platforms, which may require prior registration for streaming rights.
