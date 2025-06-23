Sports
Safiullin Favored Over Muller in ATP Mallorca Match
MALLORCA, Spain (AP) — Roman Safiullin is predicted to defeat Alexandre Muller in the round of 32 at the ATP Mallorca Open on June 23, 2025. Dimers‘ advanced tennis model suggests that Safiullin holds a 57% chance of winning the match, while Muller has a 43% chance.
“We have simulated Monday’s matchup between Muller and Safiullin 10,000 times as part of our sports analysis,” said Greg Butyn, a data analyst at Dimers. “These predictions draw on the latest data, providing our readers with informed betting options.”
The predictions are based on advanced machine learning techniques that consider recent player performances and statistics. Additionally, the model indicates a 56% probability that Safiullin will win the first set against Muller.
As the match approaches, updated betting odds show Muller’s moneyline at +137 compared to Safiullin’s -175. For the first set, Muller is +130, while Safiullin sits at -164.
This matchup is among several exciting games scheduled at the Mallorca Open, where fans are increasingly interested in betting options. Platforms like Dimers provide detailed betting insights and resources.
The match between Muller and Safiullin is set to start at 6:00 AM ET on Monday, June 23. Sport enthusiasts and bettors alike are encouraged to check the latest updates and make informed decisions. For those seeking more information on responsible gambling, resources are available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.
