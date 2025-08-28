Sage Steele’s Lawsuit Against Disney Ends in Settlement

Los Angeles, CA – Sage Steele, the ESPN host, reached a settlement with Disney in 2023 after her controversial remarks about vaccine mandates drew significant backlash. In 2021, Steele spoke openly against the company’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement during an appearance on Jay Cutler‘s podcast.

While appearing on the podcast with a visible vaccine patch on her shoulder, Steele detailed her discomfort with being forced into vaccination to maintain her employment. She articulated her respect for people’s choices surrounding the vaccine but expressed that mandates felt wrong.

“I got a call from the producer who said… Halle Berry’s people have said that… she will not come if you are doing that interview with her,” Steele said in a recent interview. The actress was scheduled to attend an espnW event hosted by Steele, but her team’s refusal after Steele’s comments left her disheartened.

As a result of her statements, Steele faced suspension from ESPN, with the network condemning her remarks as a violation of its “ban on politics” policy. Several colleagues, including Ryan Clark, declined to appear on air with her afterwards. Despite the backlash, Steele gained support from many Americans who felt similarly silenced.

In response to Disney’s actions, Steele filed a lawsuit aimed at holding the corporation accountable, although she stated she was not seeking financial compensation. Instead, she aimed to advocate for those who felt voiceless in a corporate environment.

The lawsuit reflected a critical lesson for Steele’s teenage children: even powerful entities like Disney could be challenged. Ultimately, Steele’s legal battle culminated in a settlement with Disney, allowing her unrestricted ability to speak on her experiences without fear of repercussions.

This conclusion not only represents a personal victory for Steele but also resonates with many who support free speech and accountability within large organizations.