Sage Steele Marries Businessman Dave Barbuto in Nashville Ceremony

Nashville, Tennessee — Former ESPN host Sage Steele married businessman Dave Barbuto over the weekend in a beautiful ceremony surrounded by friends and family.

The couple exchanged vows at Diamond Creek Farm, an outdoor venue known for its stunning mountain backdrop. Steele, 52, wore a striking strapless wedding gown designed by YSA Makino. The dress featured a full skirt adorned with lace florals, a corset-style top, and sheer side panels. She completed her look with a white flower in her hair and a diamond cross necklace.

Barbuto, 49, the CEO of the electronics repair chain uBreakiFix, donned a classic black tuxedo with a red rose corsage. Steele carried a vibrant red bouquet as she walked down the aisle, capturing moments of joy with Barbuto in sweet photographs shared on Instagram.

“SNEAK PEEK of the day I got to marry the love of my life with the best, most wonderful family and friends in the world by our side,” Steele captioned her post. Many well-wishers, including television personality Meghan McCain and actor Donnie Wahlberg, congratulated the couple in the comments.

This wedding marks Steele’s second marriage; she was previously married to Jonathan Bailey for 27 years and they have two children together. Steele has been in the spotlight due to her outspoken support for former President Donald Trump and even speculated as a potential pick for Press Secretary in 2024.

Steele’s marriage comes after a legal battle with ESPN, where she claimed her First Amendment rights were violated when she was suspended in 2021. The two sides settled in 2023, although details of the settlement remain confidential.