Sage Steele’s Vaccine Mandate Controversy Leads to Lawsuit Against Disney

Los Angeles, California – In a controversial turn of events, ESPN host Sage Steele has spoken out about the repercussions she faced after criticizing vaccine mandates in 2021. Steele made headlines when she discussed her discomfort with the mandates during an appearance on Jay Cutler‘s podcast. Despite her reservations, she received the COVID-19 vaccine to comply with Disney‘s requirements for her job.

Steele emphasized her respect for individuals’ choices regarding vaccines while expressing her unease about the forcefulness of mandates. Her comments quickly stirred controversy and led to significant backlash. Just days later, she revealed that actress Halle Berry‘s team informed producers that Berry would not attend an upcoming espnW event if Steele was hosting.

“I got a call from the producer who said… Halle Berry’s people have said that… she will not come if you are doing that interview with her,” Steele recounted, adding that she felt devastated by the news. She believed the discussion could cover a variety of topics unrelated to vaccine opinions.

Following her comments, ESPN suspended Steele and issued a press release condemning her for violating the network’s “ban on politics” policy. Several colleagues, including Ryan Clark, refused to appear with her on-air, generating widespread criticism.

In response to her treatment by Disney, Steele filed a lawsuit against the company. Unlike many plaintiffs, she did not seek financial compensation but aimed for accountability and validation for employees who feel suppressed for their viewpoints.

As Steele’s children headed off to college, her lawsuit served as a powerful lesson about advocating for one’s beliefs, even against large corporations. In 2023, Disney and Steele reached a settlement, parting ways without a non-disclosure agreement, allowing her to speak freely about the incident.

Ultimately, Steele’s fight against the vaccine mandate controversy has resonated with many Americans, reflecting a growing concern over personal freedom and corporate accountability.