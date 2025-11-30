SailGP’s Opening Day: Light Winds Baffle Top Teams in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — The SailGP season kicked off with an unexpected turn on Saturday as four teams entered the competition but all faced challenges during the opening day in Abu Dhabi. Teams contended with light winds, making it tough for top performers to gain momentum.

Defending champion Spain struggled significantly, finishing last on the leaderboard while teams from Britain, New Zealand, and Australia performed only slightly better. Only three teams will advance to the championship race on Sunday, raising concerns for Spain’s chances of reaching the Grand Final.

The sailing conditions featured wind speeds that barely exceeded six knots. As a result, audiences missed out on the thrilling hydrofoiling typically expected from the fleet of 12 F50 catamarans. Each team had reduced their crew from six to three sailors to keep the weight of the boat as low as possible.

Start line congestion played a crucial role in the racing strategy, but finding the best breeze was equally important. Teams aimed to avoid what sailors call “H2” mode, where two hulls remain in the water. Achieving “H1” mode, where one hull flies above the water, was a rare success in the sunny but challenging conditions.

The Danish team stood out as they seized the opportunity amidst the struggles of the favorites. Nicolai Sehested led the charge with a new wing rig, securing two wins, a second, and a third place, positioning the team at the top of the standings for the day. “We had good speed all day,” Sehested stated. “The boat was going smoothly through the water with good, clean trimming and maneuvers.”

New Zealand’s skipper, Pete Burling, was relieved to race after recovering from a severe finger injury just days before. He regarded the experience positively, feeling confident despite the earlier concerns about his readiness. “I never had much doubt I’d be racing,” Burling told The Athletic.

Australian driver Tom Slingsby noted the impact of downdraft from TV helicopters during the races. “I politely asked if the helicopters could keep a bit more distance,” he said. “If that’s the way it’s got to be, then fine; it’s the same for everyone.”

The British team, while finishing 10th and sharing 11 points with Australia, remained optimistic. Driver Dylan Fletcher acknowledged their slow start but noted improvements by the afternoon. “We don’t want to ever be that far back,” he remarked. “The most important focus is getting into that Grand Final.”

Two fleet races are scheduled for Sunday, where the top three teams from the overall leaderboard will contend for a chance to win the $2 million prize in the Grand Final.