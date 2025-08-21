Saint Lucia Tennis Team Triumphs at Billie Jean King Cup

Santa Tecla, El Salvador – Saint Lucia’s tennis team concluded their Billie Jean King Cup Americas Group III campaign with a 2-1 victory over Panama on Monday and a 2-1 loss to Uruguay on Tuesday.

The competition was hosted in Santa Tecla, where the team aimed for success in the prestigious women’s tennis tournament. Julia d’Auvergne opened the first singles match against Panama, battling vigorously but losing 6-2, 6-0 to Michelle Agelvis.

However, Jessica Eudovic, the team’s most experienced player, leveled the tie with a strong performance, defeating Karla Ching 6-2, 6-1 in the second singles match.

With the outcome resting on the decisive doubles match, team captain Stacey Roheman paired with Eudovic. The pair showcased their skills and outplayed Panama’s Anna Louise Bjornestad and Liz Marie Calderon with a score of 6-2, 6-1, earning Saint Lucia’s first win of the tournament.

The Saint Lucia Tennis Association celebrated their resilience, stating, “This is a fantastic start for our girls. They showed resilience, composure, and determination to fight back after the opening match.”

On Tuesday, Roheman faced another challenge in the first singles match against Uruguay, where she was defeated 6-1, 6-0 by Josefina Soldo. Eudovic responded by winning her match against Juliana Rodriguez, bringing her career Billie Jean King Cup match record to 7 wins out of 12.

In the doubles match, Roheman and Eudovic put up a strong fight, coming back to win the second set, but could not clinch the match, losing 6-1, 5-7, 10-8. As a result, Saint Lucia finished second in Pool A and will not advance to the playoffs.

Last year, Saint Lucia reached the Group III Americas final but lost 2-0 to hosts Trinidad & Tobago after previously winning key matches against Aruba and Bermuda. Despite the recent challenges, the team’s performance at the tournament showed promise for future competitions.